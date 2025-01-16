Saif Ali Khan transferred to ICU, currently under observation

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during an attempted robbery at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to Indian media reports, after the attack, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim rushed his father in an auto-rickshaw to the hospital with the knife still lodged in his back in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police have confirmed that Saif sustained serious injuries during the altercation and is currently undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

Hospital sources said that Saif remains under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) but he is no longer in critical condition.

Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back with one dangerously close to his spine and a minor neck injury.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR under the non-bailable sections against the attacker.

Statements from family members and other witnesses are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Mumbai police are actively working to identify and apprehend the suspect. Fans and well-wishers of the actor have expressed their concern and are eagerly awaiting updates on Saif’s condition.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in her statement assured fans that she and the kids are doing fine after the attack while requesting for privacy from fans.

“There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans residence last night,” it read. “Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure.”

According to reports, an unidentified individual attempted to break into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s home with the intent to rob.

When Saif confronted the intruder, the assailant attacked him with a knife and then fled the scene.