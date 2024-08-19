Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Race 4’ in the works, set to hit theaters in 2025: report

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is reportedly in talks with producer Ramesh Taurani to make “Race 4” with plans to release the movie in 2025.

Indian media outlet Pinkvilla, in an exclusive report, said that Khan is returning to the “Race” franchise, created by Abbas Mustan.

“Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now and the duo has finally come to the agreement of rebooting the franchise with Race 4. The actor has agreed in principle and is excited to get into the world of Race again. Ramesh Taurani is aiming to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2025,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.

Additionally, the outlet reported that the scripting of the movie is currently underway.

“While the basic plot of Race 4 is locked, the team is presently working on the screenplay. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, a big ensemble will come on board and the casting is also underway. The makers are also looking to reboot it by getting in a fresh and credible voice to direct the film,” as per Pinkvilla, citing a source.

According to the report, the team is currently in talks with a host of Bollywood filmmakers to direct the upcoming movie, which will likely be titled “Race Reboot”.

“Race is a dear franchise and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring it back to the audience with the OG, Saif Ali Khan in lead,” as per the source.