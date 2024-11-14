Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey WILL NOT join Singham’s cop universe

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s beloved cop character Chulbul Pandey will not be a part of Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham’s universe, but they will be two entirely different worlds collaborating for one film, confirmed filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Despite his brief albeit impactful cameo in the recently-released ‘Singham Again’, as well as the ‘Mission Chulbul Singham’ tease in the post-credits scene, filmmaker Rohit Shetty of the blockbuster cop universe clarified that Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham belong to two entirely different universes, who would collaborate for a standalone film, separate from the existing cop universe.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Shetty said, “We were creating our own characters, and they were coming into each other’s stories. That’s how we created a universe.”

He continued to explain, “But these are two IPs (intellectual properties) that have never met. If all goes well, and the audience likes what we make…This has never been done before, and it’s something new for everyone.”

“Also, Chulbul is not in the universe, nor is Singham going there,” clarified the filmmaker. “It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film. This will be a standalone film, not where everyone comes together. It will definitely take a lot of time to make.”

Sharing his idea behind Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey in ‘Singham Again’, Shetty furthered, “We followed the international format where, at the end, you see a photo or a phone call. The story had already concluded, and adding Salman just because we have him… We couldn’t waste him like that. It’s better to have him in a small appearance rather than a full-fledged sequence, where people think, ‘Why him, zarurat nahi thi (it wasn’t needed)?’ That would have gone majorly wrong.”

Notably, the latest instalment of the cop franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, is running successfully in the theatres.