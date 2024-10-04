Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’ set for a sequel

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed working on a sequel to Bollywood star Salman Khan’s “Kick,” released in 2014.

In an Instagram post, Nadiadwala made the official announcement of “Kick 2” while sharing a monochrome photo of the “Sikandar” as his backshot for the latest development.

The viral photo showed Salman Khan flaunting his muscles with his back to the camera with Sajid Nadiadwala writing in the caption, “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar.”

It is noteworthy that several reports had suggested that Sajid Nadiadwala was all set to take the sequel of the action movie on floors next year.

In an interview last year, Sajid dubbed the franchise as his “favourite IP,” saying, “We can’t be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money, but also their time. They will be coming for the best and not the ‘decent’ ‘okay’ zone of content.”

‘Kick,’ released in 2014 was led by Salman Khan along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

The movie was a Bollywood adaptation of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name.

Nadiadwala’s action comedy ‘Kick’, headlined by Khan as Devil, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. Moreover, it was the first film of the Bollywood star to enter the coveted INR200 crore club, with a total Box Office collection of INR402 crore.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star is reportedly filming his upcoming ‘Sikandar’ in Portugal while some scenes will be shot in other European countries, including some portions of India.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Sikandar’ is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.