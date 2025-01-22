What’s the story behind Salman Khan’s decision to take a Taxi?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is busy filming his upcoming action movie, “Sikandar,” alongside the talented Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, a video of Salman stepping out of a traditional yellow and black taxi during a shoot has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, Salman Khan looks tough and ready for action as he exits the taxi. Fans and onlookers gathered around to watch the filming, creating a buzz around the set.

The viral video was shared by a fan page on Instagram, and it quickly gained popularity among Salman Khan’s fans.

“Sikandar” is an action-packed movie directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirJasus 007 (@tahirjasus2)



The makers recently released a thrilling teaser, showcasing Dabang Khan in full action mode as he fights against heavily armored enemies. The teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

“Sikandar” boasts a star-studded cast, including Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi.

The movie is scheduled to release on Eid this year, much to the delight of Salman Khan’s fans who are eagerly waiting for his next blockbuster hit.

Salman Khan is known for his high-octane action sequences and his massive fan following. “Sikandar” promises to be another thrilling addition to his impressive filmography. Fans are excited to see Salman Khan back on the big screen in this action-packed role.

Read More: Salman Khan addresses Akshay Kumar’s exit from ‘Bigg Boss 18’ finale

In other news, Salman Khan revealed why fellow A-lister Akshay Kumar walked out from the sets ‘Bigg Boss 18’, without filming his segment for the finale episode.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was set to join Khan on Sunday’s finale of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, along with his ‘Sky Force’ co-star Veer Pahariya. However, the actor left the set without shooting for his promotional segment for his upcoming film.

It was reported by Indian media earlier that Kumar reached the sets at the given time but the shoot didn’t continue as per schedule as Khan, the host of the reality show for this season, had not come by then.

Reportedly, the ‘Singham Again’ actor waited for an hour before leaving the sets, without filming his part, as he had other professional commitments regarding his film ‘Jolly LLB 3’.