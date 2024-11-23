Salman Khan to play a warrior in Atlee’s film; plot details unveiled!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to play a warrior in his much-anticipated collaboration with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar, said to be a reincarnation drama.

Unveiling the core plot details of Salman Khan’s maiden collaboration with South-Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar, of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Bigil’, an Indian entertainment outlet reported exclusively on Friday that the actor will be featured in a never-seen-before avatar of a warrior in the mega-budgeted, two-hero reincarnation saga.

Reportedly, Khan is expected to share the screen with one of the two South legends, Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth, as the parallel lead in the title, expected to go on the floors next year.

Quoting the sources close to the development, the publication reported, “Atlee has been working on a mega-budget reincarnation drama for the last one year, which is set in two distinct eras – past and present.”

“The filmmaker is looking to have a strong, never-seen-before period set up with breath-taking visuals of a fictional world. It’s going to be Salman Khan presented like never before in the avatar of a warrior in the period era, whereas the present era dynamics have been kept under wraps for now,” the insider detailed. “The focus of the film will be more towards the period portions than the present, as the script demands more drama and conflict in the fictional fantasy world.”

“All the characters will be interlinked from past and present,” added the person.

The source also teased that the filmmaker is ‘looking to create a new world for the cinema-going audiences’, with lots of ‘action, drama, thrills and emotion’.

According to the details, Atlee will probably finalize the additional cast by the end of this year to take the film on the floors in 2025.

The yet-to-be-titled A6 is touted as Khan’s big-ticket release for 2026.