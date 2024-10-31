Salman Khan’s costar recalls his ‘warning’ before slap scene in ‘Tere Naam’

Actress Indira Krishnan, who appeared alongside Salman Khan in “Tere Naam,” has made a surprising revelation about the Bollywood star.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the actress reflected on her working experience with the “Wanted” actor during the filming of 2003’s ‘Tere Naam.’

Indira Krishnan recalled Salman Khan’s hilarious prank on her when they were getting ready for a scene where she had to slap the Bollywood star.

“Salman pulled a prank on me. He told me, ‘Thoda sa bhi laga na, Indira, toh dekhna mein kya karta hoon. Main hungama macha doonga (If you hit me even slightly, watch what I’ll do. I’ll cause an uproar).’ I was so scared to shoot that scene with him. My hands were shaking when I had to slap him,” she said.

The actress called the ‘Wanted’ actor a ‘lovely person,’ saying that she felt very comfortable while working with the Bollywood star.

“It didn’t feel like I was working with Salman Khan. He’s quite the prankster.” She added.

Released in 2003, ‘Tere Naam’ was the highest-grosser of the year and also garnered Salman Khan praise for his intense performance as Radhe. Indian actress Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut with the film opposite him.

The Bollywood star’s other costar actor Ravi Kishan, who portrayed a priest in the film, had said that Salman Khan’s mood would constantly change on set as he would be lost in his character.

“On the set of Tere Naam, I would give him space. That character (Radhe) was intense. That’s how Satish Kaushik ji (director) wanted it. Salman was probably lost in the character too. I would stay away from him on the set,” he said.