Sana Khan welcomes second son with husband Anas Saiyad

Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to their Instagram handle on Monday evening, the proud parents Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad announced the birth of their second son in a joint post. “It’s a Boy! We are overjoyed to share the beautiful news of the arrival of our little prince,” read the text on their animated announcement video.

“Overflowing with joy, Big brother Tariq Jamil welcomes his baby brother, born on 5th January 2025, 5th Rajab 1446 Hijri,” it read further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

“O Allah, all praise is yours. Bless us to raise him with kindness and righteousness, and make him among your faithful servants. Alhamdulillah, for everything we have. Alhamdulillah for everything we had,” added the new parents.

Thousands of their fans as well as celebrities congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

The couple is yet to reveal the name and face of their newborn son.

Also Read: Aymen Saleem, husband blessed with a baby boy

For the unversed, Khan, best known for her stint in the Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ and featuring in Salman Khan-led ‘Jai Ho’ (2014), quit the entertainment industry in 2020 before marrying Islamic scholar, Saiyad later the same year.

The couple welcomed their first child in July 2023 and announced last year that they are expecting their second child together.