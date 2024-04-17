Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza sent on physical remand in vandalism case

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza on seven days physical remand in vandalism case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court discharged the PTI activists in one case and sent on a seven-day physical remand in another case.

It’s worth mentioning that police sought 30-day physical remand of Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza from Anti Terrorism Court, however, the court sent both PTI activists on seven-day physical remand.

Earlier, police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in another case after getting bail from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Sanam Javed was granted bail after arrest in a case related to setting the PML-N office on fire by the ATC against surety bonds of Rs200,000.

It is to be noted that Sanam Javed is facing several cases including Zaman Town vandalism, PML-N house fire, Race-course police station case and others after May 9 riots that triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI founder from Islamabad High Court premises.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

