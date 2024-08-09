Sanjay Dutt reacts to rejection of UK visa for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has opened up after he was dropped from “Son of Sardaar 2” following the rejection of his UK visa.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Dutt slammed the United Kingdom’s government for allegedly rejecting his visa after initially approving it.

“I know one thing that the UK government did not do the right thing. They gave me the Visa (initially). All payment was done in the UK. Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything (required),” the “Hathyar” actor said.

The Bollywood star went on to add that his UK visa should not have been approved if the UK government planned to reject it at the last moment.

“Anyway, who is going to UK? There are so many riots happening there. Even the Indian government has issued a statement that you should not visit UK. So, I am not missing out on anything,” Sanjay Dutt stated.

However, he called the UK government’s move ‘wrong’ and urged to rectify it. “I am a law-abiding citizen. I go according to the law, and I respect every country’s law.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan replaced Dutt after he was dropped from the cast of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, scheduled to be shot in Scotland.

Indian media outlets had reported that his visa application was rejected due to his incarceration in the past.

Quoting a source close to the production, Indian publications reported, “Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times, but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK.”

Meanwhile, the filming for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ kickstarted this week in the UK, with lead actors Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, along with Vijay Raaz, Chunky Pandey, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Mukul Dev, Roshni Walia and Ashwini Kalsekar.