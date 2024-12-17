Sara Sharif’s father, stepmother sentenced to life imprisonment

LONDON: The Old Bailey Crown Court has delivered its verdict in the Sara Sharif murder case, sentencing Sara’s father, Irfan Sharif, and her stepmother, Beinash Batool, to life imprisonment, ARY News reported.

According to reports, during the hearing judge, John Cavanagh, remarked that Sara Sharif was subjected to abuse in front of the family while her uncle, Faisal Malik, remained a witness to the incident. The judge expressed dismay that none of the accused showed any remorse for their actions.

The court observed that Irfan Sharif continued to deny the violence for six days despite the evidence. Both Beinash Batool and Irfan Sharif chose to remain silent throughout the trial.

Judge Cavanagh stated that even after serving the minimum term of their sentence, there is no guarantee of their release. Following the minimum sentence period, parole authorities will decide on their release.

The judge further ruled that upon their release, Irfan Sharif and Beinash Batool will remain on licence for the rest of their lives. Any violation of the terms of their licence will result in their return to prison.

Judge John Cavanagh revealed that Sara’s body bore 71 fresh injuries, indicating they occurred just a few days prior to her death. A doctor also reported the presence of some older injuries, in addition to the fresh ones.

Sara’s abuse was reported to have started when she was around 6 or 7 years old.

Judge Cavanagh noted that Beinash Batool, Sara’s stepmother, showed no concern for the young girl. “You did not care for Sara because she was your stepdaughter,” he stated during the trial. This neglect contributed significantly to the tragic events that led to Sara’s death.

Judge Koanaag also pointed out the role of Faisal Malik, a guest in the home, who witnessed the abuse but did not report it to the authorities. His failure to act compounded the neglect faced by Sara, leading to her untimely death.

Read More: Sara Sharif’s father, stepmother found guilty of her murder

On December 11, the jurors found all three accused including Sara Sharif’s father, stepmother, and uncle guilty.

The jury of nine women and three men declared the father Irfan Sharif and stepmother Beinash Batool guilty of their daughter’s murder while Uncle Faisal Malik was found guilty of causing or allowing the murder of his niece.

High Court Judge Justice Cavanagh said the sentences for all three culprits will be announced on December 17. The judge called the case “very stressful and traumatic”.

The 41-year-old Irfan Sharif, 29-year-old Beinash Batool, and 28-year-old uncle of Sara Sharif had been indicted following their return to the UK from Pakistan.

The three accused were arrested upon their arrival in London. All were charged with her murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

However, the trio initially denied the murder accusations against them but during the cross-examination, they accepted the responsibility for the child’s death. The court indicted them with charges of causing or allowing the death of Sara Sharif.

The case

Sara Sharif was a 10-year-old British national. Her lifeless body was discovered at her family residence in Woking, Surrey on August 10, 2023.

The police authorities discovered her body a day after her father Urfan Sharif escaped to Pakistan along with his partner Beinash Batool, and brother Faisal Malik.

The British daily The Independent also reported that the three individuals booked one-way flights out of the country before her body was discovered.

Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, said she married Irfan in November 2009, but the marriage ended in 2017.

Her ex-husband was awarded full custody of both Sara and her 13-year-old brother in 2019. Since then, Ms Sharif claims she has only been allowed to see her children twice.