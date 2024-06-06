FIR against Sarim Burney mentions irregularities in adoption case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a First Information Report (FIR) in court against Sarim Burney, mentioning the several irregularities in the adoption case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following a complaint from the American Consulate General, the case was registered against the human rights activist and philanthropist – Sarim Burney – who was reportedly doing illegal adoption practices.

According to the FIR, the US Immigration Team conducted visits to the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust International in July and November 2023 to investigate the adoption procedures.

The investigation of the US immigration team revealed several irregularities, including the alteration of names on guardianship certificates, and the names of two girls, Jannat and Fatima, were changed to Sara and Zahra.

The FIR further revealed that the girls were initially handed over in the trust’s care by their father on October 26, 2019, and later the trust facilitated their adoption, but it misled the court by claiming the girls were found abandoned at their gate.

On January 26, the trust communicated to US immigration authorities via email that the girls were handed over by their father, who provided an affidavit supporting their adoption.

However, the Family Court East noted that the trust had fabricated details, stating the children were found at their gate which is also observed by the US Immigration team.

The investigation found that the trust, along with individuals named Basalat and Humair, deceived the court by providing false information to the court.

Additionally, the trust received $6,000 from the adoptive family for the two girls.

The American Consulate General requested an investigation, which confirmed the fraudulent activities and misinformation provided by the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust and its associates.