Thursday, October 17, 2024
SC dismisses petition against proposed constitutional amendment

By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa dismissed a plea against proposed 26th constitutional amendment after the petitioner’s lawyer requested for its withdrawal.

The three-member bench, hearing the case, was also comprised of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

The petition objecting over the proposed constitutional amendment was dismissed by the apex court bench after Advocate Hamid Khan requested for taking back the plea.

“We want to take back the petition,” Hamid told the court. “Have you been only hired for taking back the petition. Abid Zuberi could himself withdraw the plea,” chief justice said in an interchange with Hamid Khan. “Another petition also fixed along with objections’ plea,” Qazi Faez said. “We are taking back both petitions,” Hamid Khan said.

“Mr. Abid Zuberi, I didn’t fix your another case during my tenure, ” CJP Qazi Faez Isa said. “It will be fixed later,” Hamid Khan said. ” Do you understand the petition I am talking about,” Chief Justice asked. ” Yes, we have understood,” petitioner Abid Zuberi said.

