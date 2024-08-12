web analytics
SC overturns LHC verdict, restores three PML-N MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday overturned the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict, declaring the recount of votes in three National Assembly constituencies null and void, ARY News reported.

The top court reinstated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Abdul Rehman Kanju, and Zulfikar Ahmed as members of the National Assembly.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, announced the reserved verdict by a majority of 2-1. Justice Aqeel Abbasi dissented with the decision.

The PML-N leaders had approached SC against the LHC verdict, which had overturned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision declaring them winners after a recount.

The ECP had declared the PML-N candidates winners after a recount, but the decision was challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the LHC.

It should be noted that objections were raised in NA 154 Lodhran, NA 81 Gujranwala and NA 79 Gujranwala in February election.

The development is a significant blow to PTI, which had challenged the ECP’s decision.

