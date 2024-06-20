SC rejects ECP plea to suspend decision of election tribunals’ formation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected an appeal moved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against formation of election tribunals by the Lahore High Court.

The two-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Isa and Justice Naeem Afghan, heard the Election Commission’s appeal. The commission’s lawyer, Sikandar Bashir, and PTI lawyer Salman Akram Raja appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed his concerns over the constant use of ordinances and the tendency to create disputes in the country.

Justice Isa questioned whether the Chief Election Commissioner and the CJP could not meet to resolve disputes. He remarked that if every issue is to be made contentious, then Parliament should be shut down. He asserted that using ordinances is a disregard for Parliament and a violation of its authority.

The Chief Justice highlighted the previous dispute between the President and the Election Commission regarding the election date. He also questioned the need for letters from the Registrar of the High Court.

Turning down the ECP’s plea, the bench forwarded the matter to the SC committee for formation of a larger bench.

On June 12, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Malik Shahzad Ahmad had ordered the constitution of eight election tribunals. The Election Commission of Pakistan had challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.