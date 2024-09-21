SCBA criticizes amends in Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association has regretted the promulgation of the Presidential ordinance amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.

“Presidential ordinance has been deviation from the long struggle of the lawyers’ community,” the SCBA said in a statement.

The Bar also expressed concern over the time of the promulgation of the ordinance. “Presidential ordinance has been equal to nullify the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023,” the bar stated.

SCBA said that the Supreme Court had upheld the practice and procedure law. “The amending ordinance has been harmful for protection of the fundamental human rights,” Bar said.

“The Parliament and the Judiciary are moving to the path of confrontation, which will bring devastating impact over the supremacy of democracy and the constitution,” the lawyers body said.

“The entire system could derail if the parliament and judiciary wouldn’t observe restraint,” the SCBA apprehended.

It called on the stakeholders to maintain the sanctity of constitution, independence of judiciary and protect the rights of people.

Earlier, federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar said that the promulgation of Ordinance on Practice and Procedures Act will further improve transparency in the judicial process.

Talking to the media he said an ordinance for amendment in the Practice and Procedures Act has been promulgated by the President after approval from the federal cabinet.

He said, the committee set up under the Practice and Procedure Act was headed by the CJP, senior puisne judge and the third senior judge as its members but under the ordinance, the CJP will head the committee whereas the other two members would be the senior puisne judge, currently Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and any other third judge of the apex court.

Under the amendment to the Act, the chief justice of Pakistan can nominate a judge in case of unavailability of a committee member.