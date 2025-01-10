Pakistan Announces 4,500 Scholarships for Afghan Students in Latest Move to Foster Regional Cooperation

In a significant gesture of goodwill and cooperation, Pakistan has announced the provision of 4,500 fully funded scholarships to Afghan students. This initiative, unveiled by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, underscores Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional development, harmony, and educational excellence.

The scholarships, offered under the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships Program, will be awarded to Afghan students over the next three years, enabling them to pursue undergraduate, master’s, or PhD studies in various fields, including medicine, engineering, agriculture, and advanced studies.

This diverse range of academic opportunities is designed to equip Afghan youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to their nation’s rebuilding and development.

Key Highlights of the Scholarship Program:

Merit-Based Selection: A transparent and merit-based selection process, including online tests and interviews, will ensure fairness and inclusivity.

Gender Equality: Pakistan has allocated 33% of the scholarships to female students, promoting gender equality and empowerment.

Long-Term Vision: The inclusion of scholarships for graduation, post-graduation, and PhD studies reflects Pakistan’s commitment to fostering educational and professional excellence.

This initiative strengthens Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and reinforces Pakistan’s dedication to supporting its neighbor in times of need. By nurturing Afghan talent, Pakistan is contributing to a brighter and more stable future for the region, rooted in mutual growth and cooperation.