Section 144 extended in Punjab amid PTI protest

LAHORE: The Punjab government extended the imposition of section 144 across the province for three more days amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the restrictions have been imposed from November 26 to 28, aimed at addressing security concerns and maintain law and order.

According to the notification, the decision to implement Section 144 was made for the establishment of law and order, protection of human lives and property.

According to a spokesperson, all political gatherings, protests, sit-ins, and similar activities are strictly prohibited under this order.

The government maintained that the potential risks associated with public assemblies, which could become targets for terrorist attacks.

The Punjab Home Department has issued an official notification regarding the restrictions. Authorities stress the necessity of ensuring public safety and protecting human lives and property during this period.

Earlier on November 25, a case had been registered at Ghulam Mehmoodabad Police Station in Faisalabad against the PTI founder, Imran Khan and 45 workers.

FIR filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ashfaq includes 13 charges, including terrorism, vandalism, and damaging public property.

The FIR also mentions resistance against police and anti-government slogans during the protest. PTI protesters allegedly attacked police officers and personnel with sticks, according to the complaint. 35 protesters have been arrested, while others managed to flee.

Further investigations are underway. The PTI workers on the call of Imran Khan staged a protest on November 24, while violent clashes were also reported from parts of the country as PTI workers tried to remove the containers.