Section 144 imposed across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab home ministry on Friday imposed section 144 across the province for seven days, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province for 7 days, banning all public gatherings, rallies, processions, and protests, ARY News reported.

The ban has been imposed due to security concerns and the risk of terrorism, as large crowds can become soft targets for terrorists.

Section 144 will remain in effect until June 27th, and authorities will strictly enforce the ban to ensure public safety.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 180 Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in various cities of Punjab and apprehended 15 terrorists.

The CTD spokesman said that a wanted terrorist affiliated with the banned TTP who was trained in South Waziristan, arrested in Mianwali.

Operations were also carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, and other cities and explosives, detonators, safety fuses, IED bombs, mobile phones, and cash were seized.

According to CTD officials, the terrorists were planning to carry out attacks to spread fear and terror.

READ: Four ‘terrorists’ gunned down in Lahore

Prior to this, four ‘terrorists’ involved in the killing of policemen were shot dead in the firing of their accomplices.

Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said the team took the arrested terrorists to Karol Jungle for recovery of the weapons. Upon identification of Faizan Butt, two pistols and hand grenades were recovered by the team.

Meanwhile, five to six terrorists opened fire upon the police party and as a result, four of the terrorists were shot dead. Faizan Butt was associated with the proscribed organisation, the CTD spox said, while identification of three other shot dead deceased was underway.