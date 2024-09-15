‘Sector 36’: Is Vikrant Massey’s thriller based on real story?

The trailer for Netflix’s “Sector 36,” starring Bollywood star Vikrant Massey has taken the internet by storm with its harrowing scenes.

Soon after the trailer’s release, fans began speculating if the movie was based on the Nithari Killings case in Noida, Uttar Pradesh in 2006.

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, ‘Sector 36’ shows Vikrant Massey portraying the role of Prem Singh while Deepak Dobriyal as Inspector Ram Charan Pandey.

Indian media outlets reported that the Netflix movie’s story was loosely based on the 2006’s Nithari Killings case when several families reported their young women and children missing.

The trailer for the movie clarifies that ‘Sector 36’ is inspired by true and shocking events, however, it does not specify what events would be depicted in the upcoming thriller.

Nithari, a village situated right in the middle of Noida city, grabbed headlines in 2006 when reports emerged that several young women and children had been missing for months.

However, the disappearances had actually begun in 2005 and continued till December 2006.

At first, the disappearances were considered isolated cases, however, later investigations revealed a terrifying pattern which sent shockwaves throughout India.

It was later reported that locals in Nithari had reported the disappearances of their children many times, but were ignored by local police officials.

The residents then took help from a former president of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), and found a decomposing hand which led the authorities to launch an operation to locate and uncover the shocking discoveries.

Noida police then retrieved several body parts and bones buried behind a bungalow and arrested the owner Moninder Singh Pandher and his servant Surinder Koli.

Koli confessed and gave the investigation team all the gory details of how he abducted, sexually assaulted, murdered and then dismembered the victims who were mainly children and young women.

He also confessed to resorting to cannibalism and other acts of extreme and described in details how he committed them.