Pakistani High Commission provides update on Seema Haider’s ex-husband plea

In response to a plea submitted by the ex-husband of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally moved to India along with four children, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has addressed letters to the Indian government seeking access to the children.

According to the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi, letters have been sent to the Indian government requesting access to the children.

The Pakistani High Commission has also established telephonic contact with Ghulam Haider, the ex-husband of Seema Haider. The High Commission informed Ghulam Haider of the steps taken to bring his four children back to Pakistan.

The High Commission expressed hope that the Indian government will soon grant access to the four children. The Pakistani High Commission assured Ghulam Haider of all possible assistance.

Ghulam Haider informed the Pakistani High Commission about the dangers faced by his four children.

“My four children, including three daughters, were illegally taken to India,” Ghulam Haider complained to the High Commission. Ghulam Haider appealed to the High Commission to take immediate action and help bring his children back.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, married an Indian man, Sachin Meena, after illegally entering India along with her four children. Seema had met with Sachin Meena on PUBG Mobile and later married in Nepal.

Read More: Seema Haider: NCRC seeks repatriation of four children from India

Ghulam Haider posted a video on social media in which he said “It has been a year since my children Farhan Khan, Farwa Batool, Fariha Batool, and Farah Batool are being stuck in India”.

He said “Seema is now facing cases in Indian courts, but my children are my world and key to my heart, they are far away from their father and their roots, I have not seen them since 2023”.

Ghulam Haider said that his children are being forced to convert their religion.

He appealed to the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar for the repatriation of his children to Pakistan and to provide him justice.