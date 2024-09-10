‘Something I had to grieve…’: Selena Gomez opens up on the medical complications

Singer-actor Selena Gomez, who is currently in a much-public romance with American record producer Benny Blanco, opened up on her plans to embrace motherhood and divulged that due to certain medical issues, she cannot carry her own baby.

In a new cover interview of a pop culture magazine, published on Monday, Selena Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, years after being diagnosed with lupus, revealed that she cannot get pregnant, due to medical issues.

“I haven’t ever said this…but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” said the Disney alum in a vulnerable confession. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while…”

However, Gomez is hopeful for her motherhood journey, even if it has to be by alternative paths. “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” she said. “[But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” added Gomez.

It is to be noted here that Gomez, 32, started dating Benny Blanco, 36, sometime in 2023. While the two initially kept things under wraps, the couple didn’t shy away from confessing their love for each other on social media later.

Further speaking about the marriage or engagement plans, the ‘Calm Down’ singer shared, “We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules.”

“I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself. I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it,” she concluded.