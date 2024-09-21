Selena Gomez hits back at haters with an empowering message

Days after opening up on her medical complications, including the inability to carry kids, singer-actor Selena Gomez hit back at her haters, who’ve been ‘victimising’ her since the revelation.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During her recent outing at the Women in Film dinner, along with her sister Gracie Teefey, Selena Gomez shut down her haters with an empowering and impassionate speech, proudly embracing her vulnerabilities.

In the clip going viral on the social site X, formerly called Twitter, Gomez can be seen sitting next to her sister, when she said, “I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help or when you want help,” adding that it is ‘not shameful’ at all.

The Disney alum continued, “So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared that I have bipolar. F*** off! That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. And I truly want to be an advocate for women, that’s why I share. That’s why I like to be honest.”

“Because everyone is going through something. I don’t have it all put together. I’m not a, you know, whatever…I am me and that’s all I can be,” she added, before a piece of advice for all the attendees, including her sister. “So do not ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person, that you aren’t kind, that you don’t treat people with respect.”

“Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book,” she concluded.

Also Read: Selena Gomez engaged to beau Benny Blanco?

The message came days after the Emmy-nominated singer confessed in a cover interview that she cannot get pregnant, due to medical issues. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, years after being diagnosed with lupus.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Gomez, 32, is dating American record producer Benny Blanco, 36.