Several trains delayed amid dense fog

Several trains have experienced delays due to fog and adverse weather conditions in various cities of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Trains arriving and departing from Karachi have been affected by delays for more than 12 hours. According to details, the Rehman Baba Express, traveling from Peshawar, is delayed by three hours, while the Awam Express is experiencing a two-hour delay.

Moreover, the Karakorum Express, coming from Lahore, is delayed by six hours. The Business Express is expected to arrive five hours late. From Rawalpindi, the Green Line is delayed by two hours.

Additionally, the Millat Express, traveling from Faisalabad to Lala Musa, is delayed by four hours, and the Zakariya Express from Multan is running 6.5 hours late upon its arrival in Karachi.

Additionally, the Sir Syed Express, from the private sector, is also delayed by two hours.

Back in December 2024, Pakistan Railways (PR) marked its second consecutive year of success with a 15 percent increase in revenue.

According to PR’s CEO Amir Ali Baloch both the number of trains and revenue have increased, while operational expenses have been reduced.

During the first five months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan Railways recorded a revenue of Rs 37.5 billion, which is 15 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Despite the increase in the number of trains, fuel expenses have decreased by 13.57 percent.

CEO Amir Ali Baloch further expressed confidence that Pakistan Railways will achieve its target of Rs 109 billion for the ongoing fiscal year.