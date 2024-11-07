Rabia Shafiq Inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival 2024

SINGAPORE: Rabia Shafiq, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore, officially opened the Pakistan Pavilion at the esteemed Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) 2024.

During the opening, the High Commissioner commended the involvement of various Pakistani companies at the SFF and urged them to take full advantage of this opportunity to forge valuable international partnerships and highlight Pakistan’s advancing technological expertise.

“With its rapidly expanding tech talent, strategic location for accessing Asian markets, and favorable time zones, Pakistan presents a compelling IT hub for global companies,” High Commissioner said.

She further mentioned that the government has sharp focused on promoting the ‘Tech Destination Pakistan’ brand and has established a dedicated Technology Zones Authority to support the nation’s technology sector.

A delegation comprising ten leading Pakistani fintech companies is taking part in this year’s festival, emphasizing Pakistan’s ascending role in the global fintech landscape.

The participation of these companies at the SFF showcases Pakistan’s commitment to integrating with Singapore’s fintech ecosystem and solidifying its status in the global digital economy.

Among the notable participants, Hakeem App, a prominent Pakistani fintech company, has received a nomination for the “Fintech Excellence Award 2024” from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This esteemed acknowledgment signifies the increasing strength and innovation found within Pakistan’s fintech sector.

The annual Singapore Fintech Festival is recognized as one of the largest and most influential events in the fintech arena, serving as a distinctive platform for startups and established firms to present their innovations, interact with global industry leaders, and discover new opportunities in the field.

Pakistan’s participation in the festival is in line with the country’s overarching objectives of fostering economic development through technological innovation and digital transformation in the financial services sector.