Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted in May 9 case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 riots case.

The court had summoned the PTI leader, who was brought to Kot Lakhpat jail from Adiala jail under tight security, to initiate indictment proceedings against him.

The court has ordered to present witnesses in the next hearing, which is scheduled to take place on July 22.

Sources said that Shah Mehmood is booked in several May 9 riots cases in Lahore and police have interrogated the former foreign minister in jail.

Former foreign minister, currently behind bars at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, faces additional charges in eight new cases related to the May 9 violence.

These charges come on top of existing ones, and are linked to the violent clashes that swept across the country following the arrest of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case.

Notably, a special court had previously sentenced Qureshi to 10 years in prison in the cipher case under the Official Secrets Act, but the Islamabad High Court (IHC) overturned this conviction in June.

The May 9 riots resulted in the arrest of hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders for their alleged roles in violence and attacks on military installations.