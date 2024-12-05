‘Woh Ladki Jo’ singer breaks silence on feud with Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who lent his vocals to Shah Rukh Khan’s currently trending song ‘Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from ‘Baadshah’, broke his silence on the feud with the superstar, revealing why he stopped singing his songs.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya sang several of the ’90s and 2000s hit numbers for Shah Rukh Khan, including ‘Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha’ from ‘Main Hoon Na’, the title track of ‘Chalte Chalte’ and even ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ – which is currently trending on the music charts after pop star Dua Lipa performed it with her ‘Levitating’ mashup during the recent Mumbai concert.

However, despite their hit partnership, Bhattacharya stopped singing for Khan, allegedly due to a feud between them.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, the singer broke his silence on the matter, revealing that the problem between him and the Bollywood megastar started over the credit war. “I wasn’t singing for him [Khan]; I was singing for my work. But when I saw that they were acknowledging everyone – like a tea vendor who serves tea on set – but not acknowledging the singer, I felt, ‘Why should I be your voice?'” he said. “When self-respect is hurt, you feel like saying, ‘Enough is enough’.”

When asked if the ‘Jawan’ star ever tried to reach out to him to end the fight and reconcile, the singer shared, “It’s not that my relationship with SRK is broken, but Shah Rukh is now such a huge star that he’s no longer just a human being. Even he probably doesn’t realize the level he has reached. So why should I expect anything from him?”

“I’m still the same person I was; I am growing in my own way. I’m 5-6 years older than him. He’s over 60, and I’m also in my 60s. There was no need for anyone to apologize. Both of us have egos,” he maintained. “Our birthdays are just a day apart; we are both Scorpios. But I’m the bigger Scorpio. I don’t need him or his support.”

Also Read: Dua Lipa performs ‘Levitating,’ ‘Woh Ladki’ mashup- WATCH

Earlier, Bhattacharya and his son also expressed their disappointment in Lipa for not crediting the singer for his work when using the song during her concert.