Shah Rukh Khan invests billions in movie with daughter Suhana Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly invested a huge fortune of INR2 billion in his upcoming movie that would see his daughter Suhana Khan make her debut on the big-screen.

Khan last appeared on the big screen in Dunki and will be seen alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in one of the highest-budgeted movie ‘King’ in 2025.

The movie, which is currently in the pre-production stage, is intended as an action movie, surpassing all expectations, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama.

The report revealed that Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand have joined hands to produce the action flick with a whopping budget of INR2 billion.

The movie’s creative team has reportedly worked over the past year for pre-production planning and focusing on script development and action sequences.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “King is an ambitious action film, unlike anyone’s imagination. The team has been working on the pre-production for the last one year to ensure that all aspects are covered in the right way – from script, to scale and action. Red Chillies Entertainment has always mounted world-class products and King will be no different as the banner is going all out to ensure a grand debut for Suhana Khan.”

Meanwhile, the source privy to the matter revealed that the makers are holding talks with globally renowned stunt coordinators from the West to join the ‘King’ team.

“Siddharth Anand thinks internationally, and with SRK, he wants to make a global action thriller. He is designing stunts with the stunt experts from the West, and plans to shoot it as a hybrid of real action and VFX enhancements,” added the source.

The filming of the movie is set to begin in May and continue for over five months. The makers plan to premiere ‘King’ in the latter half of 2025.

While Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, Suhana Khan will make her debut on the big-screen with the release of ‘King’.

She made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which was released on OTT.