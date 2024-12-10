Shah Rukh Khan reflects on working with sons Aryan, AbRam in ‘Mufasa’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has opened up on the working experience with his sons Aryan and AbRam in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’

While Khan first worked with Aryan as they lent their voice in 2019’s ‘The Lion King,’ it was his first collaboration with his youngest kid who will voice young Mufasa.

Set to hit theatres on December 20, the film will see Shah Rukh Khan reprise his role of Mufasa, Aryan Khan will voice Simba while AbRam will play the younger version of the titular character.

The Bollywood superstar has now reflected on his working experience with his sons in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’

Recalling the time when he dubbed alongside Aryan for the animation film ‘The Incredibles,’ Shah Rukh Khan said that the experience was difficult compared with his recent collaboration with his sons.

“It was difficult as compared to today’s time. Both of them were very patient while working, and honestly, I wasn’t sure if they would actually display this level of patience at their age. But both of them prepared a lot for the project. They properly took time to learn their Hindi lines,” the Bollywood star added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan shared insights into the styles of Aryan and AbRam as they dubbed for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’

“When Aryan dubbed for The Incredibles, I think people used to speak a lot in Hindi, so dubbing for it was relatively easy. However, now, after almost 10-15 years, people are more akin to speaking in English. So, AbRam worked hard on the project. He learnt his 20-25 Hindi lines with his sister (Suhana). The whole family was involved in the film,” the Bollywood star said.