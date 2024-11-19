‘I cry a lot in bathroom but…’: Shah Rukh Khan talks about dealing with failures

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan admits that he has been self-critical of his career and revealed how he deals with failures and moves on.

Shah Rukh Khan, who ended his four-year-long hiatus post the ‘Zero’ failure, giving three consecutive hits last year, opened up on self-criticism through the highs and lows of his career and shared how he copes with the feeling.

When asked if he has ever been critical of his career, Khan replied, “I am. And I hate feeling it and then I cry a lot in the bathroom but I don’t show it to anyone.”

“Because I think you can wallow in self-pity for about that much time. You have to believe that the world is not against you, or did not go wrong because of you or that the world is conspiring to destroy your work,” explained the ‘Jawan’ actor. “You have to believe that you made it badly. Then you have to move on. There are moments of despair, but there are moments where you say ‘Shut up, now get up and get on with it’.”

“The world is not against you. Life moves on,” he added, before sharing an analogy to better put his thoughts.

Khan noted, “I think if you can imagine yourself as an ant; me a very good-looking ant… but nevertheless an ant! Sometimes the wind takes you away… the wind is not working against you. It is just doing what it does. Life does what it does. You can’t start blaming life for the failure.”

“You have to remember that it must be something that I did wrong or the business did wrong, or the strategy and marketing went wrong… and I need to figure it out. Recalibrate and come back,” he concluded.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen last year with three consecutive Box Office hits ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. Next, he is gearing up to begin filming for his next project, Sujoy Ghosh’s action-thriller ‘King’, also featuring his only daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.