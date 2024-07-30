Shah Rukh Khan to undergo urgent eye treatment in US

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan will fly to the U.S. urgently, to seek treatment for his eye, after the medical procedure in Mumbai didn’t go as planned.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian media outlets, Shah Rukh Khan will fly to the U.S. on Tuesday, July 30, and will undergo medical treatment there, to rectify the damage.

Quoting a source close to the ‘Dunki’ actor, a publication reported, “Shah Rukh Khan had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned.”

“SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage,” the insider shared further.

The source didn’t have much knowledge regarding the illness or the treatment he underwent, whereas, the media couldn’t reach his manager Pooja Dadlani for an update.