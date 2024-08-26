‘Welcome to the world my son’: Shaheen Shah Afridi drops first picture with newborn baby boy

Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped the first picture with his newborn son Aliyaar, along with a heartwarming post.

Two days after Shaheen Shah and his wife Ansha embraced parenthood for the first time, the star pacer turned to his Instagram account with the first glimpse of his baby boy, Aliyaar Afridi, dedicating a warm post to him.

“My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi,” Shaheen wrote.

The cricketer further expressed his gratitude to his wife Ansha, whom he termed the ‘support system’ of his little family, for ‘all the pain and sufferings she had to endure’.

“I am grateful for all the lovely wishes and prayers coming our way. Remember my little family in your prayers,” he concluded.

Thousands of social users liked his post and extended their congratulations to the couple via the comments section of the post.

For the unversed, the left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, Ansha Shahid in 2021, while their nikah was solemnized in a private affair in February last year.

The week-long wedding festivities and rukhsati of Ansha with Shaheen were held in September 2023.

The reports of the couple expecting their first baby began to circulate last month and were soon confirmed by the Pakistan Test team’s head coach Jason Gillespie.