Shahid Afridi calls for private sector services to save talent in Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi Monday underlined the importance of the private sector to save talent in the country.

Shahid Afridi said Pakistan needs services of the private sectors in order to boost talent in games and other fields.

He said players can only be trained for modern day cricket from Under 16. Afridi said it is not right to make players ‘against each other’.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi openly criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), attributing the team’s poor performance to the frequent changes in leadership and structure. In an interview with a private news outlet, Afridi stressed the need for stability, advocating for a minimum of three years for any new system to show results.

“When you implement a new structure, it requires time to yield results. Constantly changing chairmen and systems every year is counterproductive,” Afridi remarked.

He urged that senior board members and experienced players should collaborate to create a comprehensive plan, allowing it to be executed over three years to see tangible outcomes.