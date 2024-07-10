Shahid Afridi surprised over removal of Wahab, wants real ‘surgery’ in team

LONDON: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed surprise over the removal of Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee.

Afridi, who is currently in London for the World Championship of Legends 2024 as part of Pakistan Champions spoke to media over the recent removal of Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz from the national team selection committee.

Afridi said that Babar Azam has been given many chances to prove his captaincy skills.

“We have also led Pakistan, but hardly any captain got as many chances as Babar Azam. In the past, after every World Cup, the captain used to be the first one to be sacked,” said Shahid Afridi.

“Babar has got ample opportunities, ODI World Cup, Asia Cup, T20 World Cup. I think it is time to take a decision.”

“I have come to know about the expulsion of Wahab and Razzaq. To be honest, this kind of surgery is beyond my comprehension,” he stated.

“The selection committee was comprised of seven members, why the surgery has been done on two?” he concluded.

Earlier, in the day Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed former cricketer Wahab Riaz as senior manager of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

Sources revealed that team manager Mansoor Rana was also removed from his position.

The PCB has decided to bring in new faces to the team management ahead of the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Wahab Riaz was also expelled from the seven-member Pakistan Men’s Cricket Selection Committee yesterday, along with former cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

The shakeup in the national men’s team’s selection committee is a part of the “major surgery”, hinted at by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.