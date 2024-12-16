Shakti Kapoor spared from kidnapping attempt

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor was next on the target of the four-member gang involved in the kidnapping of Mushtaq Mohammad Khan.

As reported by Indian media, UP Police has arrested four members who kidnapped ‘Welcome’ actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan from Delhi airport last week and found out during the investigation that the gang had also intended to abduct Shakti Kapoor, but he narrowly escaped the attempt.

For the unversed, Khan became a victim of a gang, that specializes in luring Bollywood celebrities under the pretence of event invitations, by sending them advance payment and air tickets.

Khan reached the airport last month, to take a flight to Meerut for the event, however, he was forcibly taken from the stopover and held hostage in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, demanding ransom. After gaining access to his bank accounts, the kidnappers withdrew INR2.2 lacs from his account, before he managed to escape.

According to the latest development, police apprehended four members of the group, including Sarthak Chaudhary, Sabiuddin, Azim and Shashank on Saturday, while the efforts are on to track down gang leader Lavi alias Rahul Saini.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha revealed that the gang had also intended to target Kapoor, and offered him an advance payment of INR5 lacs to attend an event. However, the deal fell through when the ‘Judwaa’ actor demanded higher advance payment, hence, leading to his narrow spare.

