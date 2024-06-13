SHC issues notices over petitions about three missing persons

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday expressed its concern over disappearance of three citizens and issued notices to the Sindh government, federal government, police and other parties.

Three more citizens including a retired officer of the FIA have been reported missing.

The high court directed the government to take steps for prompt recovery of the missing persons.

The court summoned SHOs of the DHA, Khokharapar and Sohrab Goth police stations. The bench also ordered the home department to submit its report over the matter by June 28.

Earlier, petitioner Waqas Ahmed pleaded to the court that Ahmed Jan Khan, who served the FIA for 33 years, was retired as assistant director investigation from the FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle in 2021. Unknown persons took him with them on April 28. He pleaded for recovery of the missing person.

Maulana Aurangzeb petitioned to the court that Shahzeb, who is running a Chingchi rickshaw, was taken along on gunpoint by unknown persons in a Vigo from Al-Asif Squire on June 04.

Petitioner Shehroz Shirazi pleaded to the court that Younus Shirazi 53, was abducted by unidentified persons on June 09 from Khokharapar.

Petitioners requested to the court for an immediate recovery of the abducted citizens.