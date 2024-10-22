SHC hears Red Line bus project tree cutting case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Tuesday that the trees cut for the Red Line bus project in Karachi will be compensated with plantation of over 16,000 trees, ARY News reported.

The contractor’s lawyer told the high court today in the hearing of a petition against tree-cutting that 1564 trees were cut from Malir Halt to Mosmiat, adding that 75% of these trees were Cono carpus.

“We have to plant over 16,000 trees as replacement. We will plant Gulmohar (Royal Poinciana), Sukhchain (Indian Beech) and Neem trees,” lawyer informed the court.

“Which tree is the Sukhchain, if it is used to be planted in Karachi, the city has no Sukh neither Chain,” Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput said.

“Neem, Bargad (Banyan) and Peepal are local trees,” the bench observed. “Instead of cutting the trees, why not the transfer clause was added in the project’s contract,” Justice Rajput questioned.

Secretary Transport informed the court that 2,000 trees are being prepared in nursery that will be planted after completion of the Red Line bus project corridor.

The bench also remarked that parrots have been vanished from Karachi, this will happen when the eco system will be destroyed.

The court granted one week’s time for a report about the trees which are beneficial to the local climate. The bench also summoned the forest department authorities and adjourned the case hearing until October 29.

Cutting of trees amid extreme weather events has been seen as a step that will further aggravate the climate woes of the city including prolonged heatwaves and extreme temperatures.