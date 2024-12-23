PM Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz seek acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on Monday moved a plea to seek acquittal in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz filed pleas in the anti-corruption court via their lawyer Amjad Pervaiz.

Citing no evidence of corruption against his client, Pervaiz demanded acquittal of the father and son duo in the case.

It may be noted that the Ramzan Sugar Mills case was shifted to anti-corruption team after amendments in the NAB laws.

In the mills’ reference, the NAB arrested PM Shehbaz on Oct 5, 2018, and the Lahore High Court released him on bail on Feb 14, 2019.

The NAB alleged that Mr Shehbaz Sharif being chief minister and his son Hamza with the abetment and connivance of each other caused a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer by committing the offence of misuse of authority.

It said Mr Shehbaz Sharif had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in Chiniot district primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons – Hamza and Suleman.