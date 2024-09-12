Shikarpur: Police arrest bandit after encounter, two flee

SHIKARPUR: Police arrested an injured bandit after an encounter with dacoits at Indus Highway in the jurisdiction of Khanpur police station, an official said.

“Two other bandits fled from the scene in the encounter”, SSP Shikarpur said.

“Arrested bandit has been identified as Ejaz Ahmed”. Police has initiated a search for arrest of the fleeing criminals, SSP added.

In another incident Katcha area bandits created hurdles at Guddu-Kashmore road and robbed passing vehicles.

The gang of bandits opened fire at a trailer when its driver didn’t stop on the orders of dacoits. The trailer’s tyres were burst with firing, but the driver raced it away to safety.

The criminals also stopped a car returning from Shaikh Zayed Hospital and carried a man in the case identified as Khalil Solangi with them along with the car.