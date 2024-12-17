‘Richer than Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar reveals startling aspiration

After garnering worldwide fame for his fast bowling, Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed his surprising upcoming aspiration.

Pakistan’s former speedster Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery as he bowled with a speed of 161.3 kph (100.23 mph) against England in a 2003 ODI World Cup match in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former right-arm pacer has now expressed his desire to become the first Pakistani billionaire in terms of US dollars.

During a recent podcast, the legendary pacer reflected on his personal and professional life after retiring from cricket.

In his interview, the Pakistan pacer revealed that he turned broadcaster and social media celebrity to follow his dream of becoming Pakistan’s first billionaire in terms of US dollars.

“I will be the first billionaire in US dollars to come from Pakistan. I want to become richer than Pakistan one day. I am not kidding. I am serious about it,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

Meanwhile, the former Pakistan pacer also discussed his retirement from cricket, saying that he wanted to play semi-final against India in the ODI World Cup 2011.

“I had two matches left in me. I told them if you want to pick me, I’m here and I won’t leave India and the finalist. If I played, Pakistan would have won the 2011 World Cup,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

It is worth noting here that the legendary Pakistan pacer retired from international cricket after the ODI World Cup 2011.

He made his international debut in 1997 and took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, 247 in 163 ODIs and 19 wickets in 15 T20Is.