Sindh being subjected to injustice in power supply: CM Murad

JAMSHORO: Sindh being subjected to injustice while we are providing electricity generated in Thar to national grid, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah talking to media here said.

Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh providing 3,000-megawatt cheaper electricity to the national grid.

“Sindh’s people are suffering most in this hot weather, we all know it and trying to provide relief,” Sindh’s CM said.

“Bilawal Bhutto has raised the matter in the National Assembly,” he further said.

He denied possibility of further change in the Sindh cabinet.

Murad Ali Shah called recovery of abducted trader Naresh Kumar as major success of the Sindh Police. He said smart city systems will be installed in all divisional headquarters including Karachi and Hyderabad.

“The recovery of Naresh Kumar is success of the smart city system,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah said the PTI in the past adopted the politics of issuing threats, which inflicted losses to the party. “Those believe in democracy used to engage in dialogue on political matters”, he said.

He said prime minister’s invitation to PTI to attend the APC has been a good step and the PTI’s response to attend the moot has also been positive.

“We all are victims of terrorism, we have to join hands to get rid of it”, he added.