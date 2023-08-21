Sindh Governor meets newly-appointed IGP, chief secretary

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Monday held separate meetings with newly appointed provincial Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam Irfan and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the Sindh Governor felicitated Dr Fakhar Alam on assuming the officer of provincial Chief Secretary.

Kamran Tessori hoped that the Sindh’s bureaucracy, under Alam’s leadership, will take comprehensive measures to resolve the issues the people face. He noted that commitment was more important resources to solve the problems of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fakhre Alam Irfan vowed to work for province’s prosperity and said resolving the public issues is among top priorities.

Meanwhile, the governor also met Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar and discussed peace and stability in the province and the role of police, among various other matters.

Matters related to increasing street crimes in Karachi also came under discussion.

Kamran Tessori stressed the need for an ‘effective strategy’ to eliminate street crime in the country’s economic hub – Karachi. He also assured the IGP of his full support, warning him of accepting any pressure during the service.

“All possible steps will be taken to improve the performance of the police force”, IG Sindh said, adding that restoring the peace in the province, especially Karachi, will be the foremost priority.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government continued to reshuffle senior officers of the bureaucracy across the country.

On August 19, the government approved the appointment of Dr Riffat Mukhtar as the new Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), replacing Ghulam Nabi Memon.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Mr Riffat Mukhtar – a BS-21 officer presently serving under government of Punjab – is transferred and posted as provincial police officer, government of Sindh, with immediate effect”.

On the same day, After PM Kakar’s nod, the Establishment Division (ED) transferred chief secretaries of Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the federal interior secretary and Cabinet Division secretary and Islamabad chief commissioner and several other members of the bureaucracy at the senior level.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division stated Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, presently working as Secretary Housing and Works Division, has been appointed as new Chief Secretary in Sindh, Pakistan.