Sindh Rangers release yearly performance report for 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers have issued a yearly report for 2022 related to the operations conducted across the province, ARY News reported.

As per data shared with the media, two Sindh Rangers personnel were martyred and five others sustained injuries while discharging their duties.

As many as 269 operations were conducted against heinous crimes including terrorism, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion. 65 high-profile suspects associated with Lyari Gangwar, MQM-London and TTP were arrested.

Nisar Mulla associated with Lyari Gangwar, Shakir “Dheela” and Kashif of MQM-London, Sumair Sheikh, Haji and Saud Kabariya, Bilal Afghani were arrested in high-profile raids.

Read more: Rangers, police conduct search operation in Karachi

Furthermore, 60 ‘terrorists’ were arrested by the Sindh Rangers in 181 operations. Six target killers were arrested in 10 operations, 40 kidnappers were rounded up in 30 operations during the year 2022.

Similarly, 506 operations were conducted to bust the robbers’ network during which 725 robbers were arrested and 406 weapons were recovered. Apart from this, During 659 raids against drug dealers in which 738 suspects were arrested and 216 small arms were recovered.

Sindh Rangers report further said as many as 1,719 illegal immigrants were also taken into custody in the province-wide raids. The Sindh Rangers also participated in flood-relief activities in the province.

Comments