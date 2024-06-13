Sindh to present its budget 2024-25 on June 14

KARACHI: Sindh government is set to present its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 14 [tomorrow], estimated to be Rs 33 trillion, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The budget 2024-25 scheduled to be presented tomorrow includes the allocation for development projects, salaries, and other various sectors.

A substantial portion of the budget, Rs 959 billion, is set to be proposed for the ongoing development projects across the province.

In the budget 2024, the government will propose a 30 percent increase in the salaries of public sector employees, while Rs 163 billion allocated for the budget of Sindh police.

An impressive Rs 322 billion will propose for all educational sectors, while the health sector will see an allocation of Rs 287 billion.

The budget anticipates to receive Rs 1900 billion from the federal government.

Additionally, the province expects to generate Rs 650 billion from its own revenues and other income sources.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples’ Party has decided not to compromise on their budget 2024-25 demands.

According to sources, PPP has been in talks with the government to resolve the issue, but the negotiations have not yielded any results.

The party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has given the negotiating team full authority regarding talks with the government, sources added.

Sources said that PPP is disappointed with the government’s attitude and feels that it has not stood by its commitments.

Hereby, the party has decided to adopt a confrontational approach and will no longer tolerate the government’s “non-serious” attitude, sources added. PPP may consider boycotting the budget session and voting on the budget.