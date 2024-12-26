‘Singham Again’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ set for another clash

The box office clash between Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ is set to continue on OTT.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The two films hit theatres on Diwali and competed with each other at the box office.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham Again’ featured Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar.

Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was headlined by Kartik Aaryan alongside Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

The two films are now set for OTT premiere on December 27 as ‘Singham Again’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video while ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will hit Netflix on the same day.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share the announcement of his film’s OTT release.

“My Biggest Box Office Opener “₹36.60 Cr” to turning into the highest worldwide grosser “₹422.31 Cr” #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is now coming to your mobile and TV screens! I hope you all enjoy the thrills and chills of Rooh Baba vs. Manjulika starting TOMORROW , 27th December !! Let the haunting begin !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 i am coming for you @netflix_in,” the Bollywood actor wrote in the caption of his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Meanwhile, Prime Video in its Instagram post shared that ‘Singham Again’ will stream on December 27.

“Brace yourselves for the lion’s roar #SinghamAgainOnPrime, December 27,” the caption of the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Last month, Bhushan Kumar, producer of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ addressed the film’s box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again.’

“We tried to avoid the clash as much as possible. I met with Ajay Ji, who also suggested we shift to prevent losses. Both sides attempted to adjust, but each had commitments. We had a commitment to the digital platform and hence we couldn’t shift. They also had commitments and their own concerns. I am very happy that both the films are working and doing business. And despite the clash, both films are getting the love,” he said in an interview.