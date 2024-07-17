Six drowned as boat capsized in Jehlum river

SARGODHA: Six teenaged boys drowned as the boat capsized here at Hafiz wali pull, Shairgarh canal near River Jehlumm, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 source told that at least 10 people were in the boat when it capsized due to some technical problem. Consequently, Aziz Ullah (16),Sami Ullah(14), Aftab (14), Waqas(14), Asad Ali (18)and Shoaib (18),all belonged to Peelo wince area,drowned.While Abdul Wahab (18), Saad Farooq (20), Safiullah (14), and Babar Ali (13) were rescued by the divers of rescue 1122 and shifted them to hospital.

The search operation to recover the bodies of the all the victims was underway. Noor Purr Thal police launched investigation

Earlier on March 5, a fishing boat around 50 fishermen onboard drowned in deep sea near Thatta, citing the Fisher Folk Forum.

“The fishing boat capsized in Arabian Sea, was carrying around 50 fishermen,” a spokesperson of the Coastal Media Centre had said.

“The boat was drowned in the sea in Hajamro Creek between Karachi and Thatta,” spokesman stated.