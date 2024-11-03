Smog threat: Action intensified against stubble burners in Punjab

Lahore authorities have intensified action against people involved in stubble burning across smog-affected districts of Punjab, including Lahore.

Some farmers clear their agricultural fields by burning the residue that is left on the land after harvesting to prepare the land for the next round of seeding. It is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution.

In the past 24 hours, police reported three arrests and 22 cases registered for violating smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Over the year, a total of 758 cases have been filed against violators contributing to smog.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, a total of 607 individuals have been arrested across Lahore and other districts this year for stubble burning.

Additionally, 282 individuals were fined, and 3,925 individuals were required to sign surety bonds to ensure compliance.

Lahore keeps its top rank in the most polluted cities of the planet today with overall air quality index (AQI) reading 581 on Sunday morning.

Lahore has been on the top of the hazardous air quality list in the world.

According to the website, the areas surrounding the DHA have most polluted air as 1754 air quality reading recorded in DHA Phase 8. The air pollution reading remained 1258 in Gulbarg and 1404 in the vicinity of Askari 10.

AQI reading reported 493 at Mall Road and 529 recorded at Shimla Pahari vicinity.

Smog in Lahore causing serious health problems for residents toiling in polluted air and reported to have breathing difficulties, coughing and burning eyes.

Health experts have advised general public to use glasses and masks to avoid adverse impact of the dangerously unhealthy air.