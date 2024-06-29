Sonakshi Sinha looks ‘terrified’ in Kakuda poster

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a new poster of her upcoming project titled Kakuda, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem and Aasif Khan.

The Heeramandi actress shared the new poster on Instagram, in which she stands in the dark with a flambeau in her hand. The text on the poster read, “A freakishly spooky comedy.”

“Indira doesn’t believe in ghosts, but Kakuda’s wrath is about to get very personal. Can she survive the mayhem? #AbMardKhatreMeinHai #Kakuda premiering on 12th July, only on ZEE5,” wrote Sonakshi Sinha.

The film, directed by ‘Zombivili’ and ‘Munjya’ fame, Aditya Sarpotdar, will release on July 25 on Zee5.

Another poster featuring Sonakshi, Riteish and Saqib was also released today. A ghostly figure floated behind them in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, the makes have also released a short promo of the move with a tagline: “Ab Mard Khatre Mein Hai”.

Sharing the new promo, the makers wrote, “Usey darwaza band mila, toh woh knock nahi, mardon ko knock-out kar dega!”

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, ‘Kakuda’ is set in the village of Ratodi In Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district.

The official synopsis of the project read, “While Ratodi seems like any other village, It isn’t because of the curse inflicted upon it for years. Every house in the district has two similar looking doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other. The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 pm sharp. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. But who is Kakuda… Why does he punish the men in the village? How will the villagers get rid of the curse? Bewarel Ab Mard Khatre Me Hail”