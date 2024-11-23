Sonakshi Sinha spills the beans on her love at first sight for Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood starlet Sonakshi Sinha spilt the beans on her love at first sight for her now-husband Zaheer Iqbal and how she confessed her love to him.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, the same date they started dating seven years ago, revealed that she was the first one to confess love, and within a week.

Appearing at the latest episode of Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Sinha confessed that although her husband took his sweet time in getting into a relationship, she was sure that he is her man and proposed to him in only a week.

When asked if it was love at first sight, the ‘Dabangg’ actor replied, “For me it was. Mere liye tha. In fact, hum aaj bhi yeh kahani ek doosre ko bolke haste hain, kyunki maine Zaheer ko ek hafte mein hi bol diya tha ki I love you (It was for me. We laugh about it even today because I said I love you to him in a week only).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

“I was very excited. I don’t know but there was some recognition, it just clicked… like I just knew that he is my person and that had never happened before,” she added. “I used to always take time but with him it was instant.”

“So I was the one who obviously got into it much earlier than he did. But ladko ko thoda time bhi lagta hai naa. And he’s one of those boys jo apna time lagate hain (But boys do take their time, don’t they. And he is one of those boys who takes their time).”

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal kept their relationship private for THIS reason

Talking about life after marriage, Sinha shared that it feels like she is living with her best friend and wished they had gotten married earlier.