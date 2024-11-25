Sonam Kapoor inspired by Kajol to deal with trolls

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor recalled when her teenage self drew inspiration from Kajol to deal with trolls.

Considered the ultimate fashion icon of Bollywood now, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she suffered from body image issues as a teen due to PCOS and was mocked by her fellows when the Bollywood A-lister of that time, Kajol served as an inspiration to her.

In a new interview with an Indian journalist, Kapoor shared, “I had something called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). And because of that, I had multiple hormonal issues.”

“I put on weight when I turned 16 years old, which is the time when you’re supposed to be at the prettiest- Sweet 16- that’s what all the books said,” she continued. “I had facial hair. And you break out in acne. I had people tell me ‘Oh, she’s Anil Kapoor’s daughter.’ You know, weird trolling things.”

“And it goes away with age. It doesn’t stay. It’s just a typical hormonal teenage thing and it went away, but I was traumatized by it,” revealed the ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor.

“At that time I remember, Kajol had a unibrow. She never did her eyebrows. I remember my mom showing me Kajol’s picture, and said, ‘Look at her! She is the biggest heroine right now.’ I remember seeing that, feeling motivated,” Kapoor recalled, adding that she was discovered by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali the following year to assist him on his film ‘Black’.

She went on to make her on-screen debut with Bhansali, in ‘Saawariya’ (2007).

